Delhi: Fed up over excessive barking of neighbour's dog, 17-year-old boy allegedly kills its owner

New Delhi, Mar 25: Riled by the excessive barking of his octogenarian neighbour's pet, a 17-year-old boy allegedly killed the 85-year-old man while he tried to rescue the animal, police said on Thursday.

According to the wife of the deceased, the boy barged into their house and hit the man on his head with an iron road. The police said the teenager wanted to kill the dog, but as the old man came to its rescue, the boy ended up killing him. The police identified the deceased as Ashok Kumar, a resident of Najafagarh area here.

Around 5.30 pm on Friday, Kumar's son called up the local police station and complained to them about the incident. They arrived at the Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital and recorded the statement of Meena (65), the victim's wife. The police said based on the complaint, they apprehended the 17-year-old, but was later released by the juvenile justice board.

Kumar died in the hospital a couple of days later on Sunday.

Following this, the statement of his wife was recorded again. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Shankar Choudhary said. On Wednesday, the police filed an application before the juvenile justice board to re-apprehend the boy, the police said.

Story first published: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:12 [IST]