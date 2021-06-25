YouTube
    Delhi experiences humid morning

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 25: Delhi experienced a humid morning on Friday with the minimum temperature settling at 25.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

    Humidity was recorded at 67 per cent at 8.30 am.

    Delhi experiences humid morning

    The weather department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds at a few places in the afternoon or evening.

    The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 38 degrees Celsius.

    On Thursday, Delhi recorded a high of 38.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 28.3 degrees Celsius.

    Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 15:27 [IST]
