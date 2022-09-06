Delhi excise scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India; Manish Sisodia's residence not on list

Kejriwal and Sisodia should get Bharat Ratna for 'new category for corruption', Cong mocks AAP leaders

New Delhi, Sep 06: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at multiple locations across the country in connection with the Delhi Excise policy scam case.

Reportedly, the raids are being conducted at more than 30 locations including in Delhi, Lucknow, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Hyderabad and some other locations. But these do not include premises linked to Manish Sisodia or any other government servant.

Responding to the ED raids, Manish Sisodia said, "First the CBI conducted raids, they found nothing. Now, the ED is conducting raids, they too won't find anything. This is an attempt to stop the good work being done by Arvind Kejriwal. Let them use CBI, ED, they can't stop our work. I don't have any information, they will only find more blueprints of schools."

Govt misusing CBI, ED to silence opposition, alleges Congress

The raid comes a day after the BJP released a "sting operation" video that purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid "commission" to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

The federal agency initiated a probe in the case, under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others.

The CBI had conducted raids in the case on August 19, covering the Delhi residences of Sisodia (50), IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories.

Sisodia holds multiple portfolios in the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government including excise and education.

The ED is probing if alleged irregularities were done in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year. The scheme came under the scanner after Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena recently recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22.

He had also suspended 11 excise officials in the matter. Sisodia too demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy. The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary's report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.

The ED, during its probe, will analyse if individuals and companies who were involved in the policy-making of this scheme and related entities generated any "proceeds of crime under the definition of PMLA" and if there was any possible creation of illegal or benami assets.

The agency has powers to attach such assets and question, arrest and prosecute those who indulge in the offence of money laundering.