Delhi excise case: CBI got President's approval before booking Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, Aug 21: The Central Bureau of Investigation had secured prior mandatory approval of the President of India before booking Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in an excise policy scam.

"The CBI had secured prior mandatory approval of the President of India before filing a corruption case against Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in Delhi government's excise policy 2021-22," a report in Hindustan Times said.

As per Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, authorities need Presidential assent to investigate a legislator in Union Territories. For excise officers, the Lieutenant Governor's assent is required.

A day after raids, CBI issues summons 5 accused in Delhi excise policy case

The CBI raided Sisodia's residence in connection with an alleged scam in the formulation of Delhi excise policy.

The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places which included premises related to Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen. The AAP condemned the raids with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming the agency has been "asked from above" to harass its leaders.

The BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.

The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering.

The AAP claimed it was a ploy by the BJP which "fears" Arvind Kejriwal and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will be a battle between the AAP chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2024 polls will be Modi vs Kejriwal fight, says Sisodia day after CBI raids

After its stupendous victory in Punjab, the AAP has been working on its national expansion plan.

The AAP has kept its immediate focus on the BJP-ruled Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh where it will contest all seats in the assembly polls due later this year.

Story first published: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 8:23 [IST]