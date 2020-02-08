  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Elections 2020: Cong's Alka Lamba loses cool, tries to slap AAP worker at polling booth

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 08: A scuffle broke out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Teela after Congress candidate Alka Lamba tried to slap an AAP worker, allegedly for objectional language against her.

    Delhi Elections 2020: Congs Alka Lamba loses cool, tries to slap AAP worker at polling booth
    Image courtesy: ANI Twitter

    The video shows Lamba arguing with the AAP worker. She can be then seen trying to slap the man, but misses. Lamba alleged that the man used "very foul" and objectional language against her.

    Speaking about the viral video, Alka Lamba said that an the man in question had used abusive language with her.

    "As soon as I came out from polling booth, I saw the son of AAP candidate arguing with the police over getting admission inside polling booth. At that moment, an AAP worker Harmesh used abusive language against me. I thank the police for arresting him him immediately," Lamba told ANI.

    Responding to the incident, AAP's Sanjay Singh said that the Election Commission should "investigate" the incident.

    She is pitted against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Parlad Singh Sawhney and Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Suman Kumar Gupta from Chandni Chowk constituency.

    She quit the AAP in September last year after a bitter row with the leadership.

    Delhi Elections: 'Sixth sense' tells me BJP will win, says Manoj Tiwari

    Alka Lamba won the Chandni Chowk assembly seat for the first time in 2013. Before joining Kejriwal, Lamba was part of the Congress women wing.

    More ALKA LAMBA News

    Read more about:

    alka lamba slap comments delhi assembly elections 2020

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X