Delhi: Depressed woman shoots brother, mother in Defence Colony

Delhi : State level female shooter shoots and injures brother and mother | Oneindia News

A 47-year-old woman allegedly shoots and injures brother and mother in south Delhi's Defence Colony on Thursday late night.

According to the police, the accused Sangeeta Singh is a shooter and has participated in state level competitions. For last 1 year, she stopped going for practice and meeting people. Her father had said she is in depression and was taking medicines for it. Last night, she took medicine along with sleeping pills and alcohol.

The injured were immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre where they are undergoing treatment.

The Police have registered a case regarding this incident and the accused is undergoing medical examination. Licensed pistol has been seized.

OneIndia News