Delhi: Covid hospitalisations go up as cases spike

New Delhi, Aug 16: Hospitalisations are up in Delhi as the city reports a surge in coronavirus cases, authorities warned on Tuesday, urging people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"We are witnessing a rise in COVID19 infections, consistently high positivity & cases of reinfection. It is essential that we realise that the pandemic is far from over. I appeal to all to strictly adhere to COVID Appropriate Behaviour. We cannot afford to let our guards down," Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said in a tweet.

"The recovery rate is good, but cases are rising and hospitalisation has picked up. Over 500 (Covid) beds are occupied at the moment of the 9,000. Over 20 of the 2,129 ICU beds are occupied. 65 patients on are ventilation at the moment," Public health expert Dr Suneela Garg, a member of the Lancet Commission, told NDTV.

"There is no need to panic, but this is a marker of caution," she added.

Delhi on Monday reported 1,227 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to official data.

Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days.

As of Monday, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload stood at 19,85,822 and the death toll at 26,389, according to official data.

Story first published: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, 19:35 [IST]