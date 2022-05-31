Hijab-clad girls refused permission to attend class in Mangaluru; CM says all have to abide by court order

Delhi court summons D K Shivakumar in money laundering case

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, May 31: A Delhi Court summons Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar and others while taking cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate, in a money laundering case. Court has directed him to appear before it on July 1.

The court gave the order after taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by ED through its Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana against Shivakumar and others in the case. Shivakumar, who is the president of the Congress' Karnataka unit, was arrested by the ED in the case on September 3, 2019 and was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23, 2019.

The case is based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and 'hawala' transactions worth crores of rupees.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 15:59 [IST]