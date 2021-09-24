Delhi court shootout: Dreaded gangster Jitender Gogi, 3 others shot dead

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 24: Delhi's most-wanted gangster, Jitender Maan alias Gogi and three others were reportedly killed in a shootout at a court in Delhi that has left several people injured. Gogi was shot dead by rivals while being presented at the court.

"The assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' when he was brought to Delhi's Rohini court by police for a hearing. In retaliation, two attackers were killed. Gogi has been shifted to a hospital," said DCP, Rohini.