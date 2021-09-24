YouTube
    Delhi court shootout: Dreaded gangster Jitender Gogi, 3 others shot dead

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 24: Delhi's most-wanted gangster, Jitender Maan alias Gogi and three others were reportedly killed in a shootout at a court in Delhi that has left several people injured. Gogi was shot dead by rivals while being presented at the court.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "The assailants opened fire at gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' when he was brought to Delhi's Rohini court by police for a hearing. In retaliation, two attackers were killed. Gogi has been shifted to a hospital," said DCP, Rohini.

    Read more about:

    delhi

