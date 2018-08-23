JNU student Umar Khalid firing case: Attackers sent to judicial custody till Sept 6

New Delhi, Aug 23: Delhi's Patiala house court on Thursday sent the two accused, who allegedly attacked Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, to judicial custody till September 6.

The incident took place on August 13 and they were arrested from Haryana a week later.

The two men, who were arrested on August 20 from Fatehabad in Haryana's Hisar district, had claimed that they were cow vigilantes who wanted to draw attention towards protection of cows.

The duo, Darwesh Shahpur and Naveen Dalal, told the police that they had planned to disrupt the event 'Khauff se Azaadi' (Freedom from Fear) that was being held at the Constitution Club on August 13.

In a video circulated on messaging service WhatsApp after the incident, the men had claimed: "By attacking Khalid we wanted to give a gift to the people on the occasion of Independence Day." They also said in the video that they would surrender on August 17 at the house of Sikh revolutionary Kartar Singh Sarabha. A police team went there but they did not turn up. They were later arrested, and investigators are trying to verify their claims.