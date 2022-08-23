YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi court grants bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, in money laundering case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 23: The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, in a money laundering case.

    Court had earlier granted interim bail noted that she was not arrested during investigation.

    Poonam Jain
    Poonam Jain

    For the unversed, in May, Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. A month before that, assets worth Rs 4.81 crore linked to the Aam Aadmi Party minister's family were attached by the ED in a disproportionate assets case.

    Money laundering case: ED files charge sheet before court against Satyendar JainMoney laundering case: ED files charge sheet before court against Satyendar Jain

    Earlier, a Delhi court took cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others in connection with a money laundering case. The court said that there is sufficient incriminating evidence about the involvement of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case.

    "Looking to the material on record, it can be said that there is prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence about the involvement of the accused,"the court order read.

    Comments

    More BAIL News  

    Read more about:

    bail money laundering case delhi satyendra jain

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X