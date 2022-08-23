SC grants bail to Mohammed Zubair in all FIRs lodged in UP

Delhi court grants bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, in money laundering case

New Delhi, Aug 23: The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Tuesday granted bail to Poonam Jain, wife of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, in a money laundering case.

Court had earlier granted interim bail noted that she was not arrested during investigation.

For the unversed, in May, Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. A month before that, assets worth Rs 4.81 crore linked to the Aam Aadmi Party minister's family were attached by the ED in a disproportionate assets case.

Earlier, a Delhi court took cognizance of a chargesheet filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others in connection with a money laundering case. The court said that there is sufficient incriminating evidence about the involvement of Satyendar Jain in money laundering case.

"Looking to the material on record, it can be said that there is prima facie sufficient incriminating evidence about the involvement of the accused,"the court order read.