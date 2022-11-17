YouTube
    Delhi court denies bail to AAP minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

    New Delhi, Nov 17: A Delhi court has denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case.

    After hearing arguments of the accused persons as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), special Judge Vikas Dhull had reserved the order on Wednesday and pronounced the verdict today.

    The bail pleas of other accused persons, including Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain have also been rejected,

    Jain had urged the court to grant him bail, saying that no purpose would be served by keeping him in custody any longer.

    The ED had arrested the accused in the money laundering case based on a CBI FIR lodged against Jain in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

    Recently, the court also took cognisance of the prosecution complaint (charge sheet) filed by the ED against Jain, his wife and eight others, including four firms, in connection with the money laundering case.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 17, 2022, 14:38 [IST]
