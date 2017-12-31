Delhi cops up the game in the National Capital on New Year's Eve

Just after the tragedy that claimed 15 lives in Mumbai's Kamala Mills compounds, the mere thought of celebrations in crowded places might rightfully send chills down the spine of many. From the Elphinston bridge tragedy, to Kamala Mills fire, crowded places scare many, and normal celebrations may not seem to be that normal.

However, the Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements throughout the National Capital for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year.

There will be well laid arrangements covering whole of Delhi where such celebrations shall be organized. Special arrangements have been made for the areas in vicinity of Connaught Place, New Delhi - the party hub of the National Capital.

In addition to this, arrangements have been made in Saket, M-Block Market Greater Kailash, Chirag Delhi, New Friends Colony, Defence Colony, South-Extn, Mehrauli, Aya Nagar Border, Khan Pur, Nehru Place near Eros Hotel, Govind Puri Metro Station, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, Kapashera, Dwarka, Rajouri Garden, Netaji Subash Place, Rohini, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, G.T. Karnal Road, Karkardooma, Laxmi Nagar, Preet Vihar, Mayur Vihar Ph-I&II.

Restrictions on the movement of all private and public transport vehicles shall be imposed from 8.30 P.M. onwards on 31.12.2017 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year Celebrations.

Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond (i) R/A Mandi House (ii) R/A Bengali Market (iii) North foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (iv) Minto Road - Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing (v) Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Rly. Station) (vi) R.K. Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing (vii) R/A Gole Market (viii) R/A G.P.O., New Delhi (viii) Patel Chowk (ix) Kasturba Gandhi Road - Ferozshah Road Crossing (x) Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane (xi) R/A Windsor place.

However, the destined vehicles with labels issued by Delhi Traffic Police, residents of the area and emergency vehicles will be allowed.

Vehicular traffic in the inner, middle or outer circle area of Connaught Place will be restricted.

Motorists can park their vehicles at the following places in the vicinity of Connaught Place:

(i) Near Gole Dak Khana on

(a) Kali Bari Marg

(b) Pt. Pant Marg

(c) Bhai Veer Singh Marg

(ii) Near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR.

(iii) Near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg upto Baroda House.

(iv) Near Minto Road on D.D. Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area.

(v) Panchkuian Road on R.K. Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road & Basant Road towards Pahar Ganj.

(vi) K.G. Marg near Ferozshah Road or K.G. Marg to 'C' Hexagon.

(vii) Near Windsor Place

(a) Rajender Prasad Road

(b) Raisina Road

To avoid any confusion, motorists are advised to use alternative routes available for North - South and East - West movements.

For North-South movement-

Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram or

via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and via vice-versa or

via ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road & beyond or

via Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ring Road.

For East - West Movement - Ring Road, Bhairon Road, 'C' Hexagon-India Gate, Akbar Road, Mother Teresa Crescent, R/A R.M.L, Park Street, Shankar Road.

New Delhi Railway Station -

Entry from Connaught Place - Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited.

Motorists can take Second Entry Gate of Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Pahar Ganj - Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate - J.L.N. Marg side via B.S.Z. Marg - Delhi Gate - J.L.N. Marg.

Special drive against drunken driving, Red light jumping and dangerous driving will be undertaken by the Traffic Police.

With such an arrangement, it can be safely assumed that New Year's eve could be celebrated in the capital witout any tragedy or unfortunate incident, with regards to the traffic at least.

OneIndia News