Delhi cops bust ATM card cloning racket

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Nov 03: The Delhi police claimed to have busted an ATM card cloning racket active in Delhi and Mumbai with the arrest of three persons.

Acting on a tip-off, the suspects were arrested near Sarai Kale Khan Bus Terminus on Friday. They have been identified as Shrehansh Nitin Kothadia (38), Anubhav Nayak alias Babu (23) and Dilshad (33), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ram Gopal Naik said.

Sixty-seven cloned ATM cards, one skimming machine, two spy cameras, a MSR writer to write on the empty card and a laptop were recovered from their possession. A case has been registered, Naik said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang operates all over India, the officer added.