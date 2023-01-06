Delhi cops arrest sixth accused in Kanjhawala case

India

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Jan 06: The cops have arrested the sixth accused in the Kanjhawala accident case in which a 20-year-old woman was killed after being dragged by a car for 10-12 kms on the New Year night.

The sixth accused named Ashutosh and owner of the car under which the deceased was dragged was arrested by Delhi Police, according to news agency ANI. Ashutosh's car was the one under which the deceased woman was dragged, police said. Earlier, they had arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal have been arrested.

In a major revelation during a press conference on Thursday, the police said that they are searching for two people who are suspected of "trying to shield" the accused in the Kanjhawala case. The hunt for the other one is still on.

In an incident similar to Kanjhawala accident, Swiggy agent hit by car, dragged for 500 metres

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said that based on CCTV camera footage and call detail records, the involvement of two more persons has emerged, and police are trying to track them.

Recommended Video

Kanjhawala Accident case: 2 new suspects emerge in the Hit-n-Run case | Oneindia News *News

The two persons, identified as Ashutosh and Ankush, are "trying to shield" the accused in the case, he said. "We are in search of them (Ashutosh and Ankush). Both of them are friends of the five men under custody. They tried to protect the five accused...[They] have tried to tamper the evidence and have given misinformation," said Hooda.

"The accused conspired to cover up the crime. They were aware that Anjali's body was dragged along. It's a gruesome incident and we are trying to collect the evidence so Anjali gets justice," he added.

The officer said that all five accused are being interrogated. Investigation has, so far, revealed that there is no link between the accused and deceased woman, he said.

The 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

On the other hand, her friend Nidhi, who was with the victim that night, has come under scanner after she left allegedly her friend dying on the road. Nidhi has claimed that Anjali was drunk, but insisted on riding the scooter. It was only two days after the incident that the police learnt that Anjali was not alone when the car dragged her to death. Nidhi who was with her said that she was scared and hence ran home.

Kanjhawala accident: DCW chief says Anjali’s friend needs to be acted upon

However, the victim's family rejected her friend Nidhi's claims and demanded that she should be charged with murder. Anjali's maternal uncle, Prem said he suspected Nidhi's involvement in his niece's death and demanded a CBI inquiry in the case.

However, the statement of Nidhi has been recorded and no link has been found between the eye witness and the accused, cops said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8:59 [IST]