    New Delhi, June 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the national capital has done highest number of 21,144 tests in a single day on Friday.

    The CM said the capital is following strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation and the number og testing increases four times.

    Delhi conducts highest number of tests in a single day

    "Delhi conducted highest no of tests in a singly day yesterday- 21,144. We have increased testing 4 times. Delhi now following strategy of very aggressive testing and isolation," Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.

    Coronavirus outbreak: In a first, India records more than 18,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

    Recently, Delhi has overtaken Tamil Nadu in terms of the number of Covid-19 cases.

    Delhi has reported 77,240 Covid-19 cases and 2,492 deaths so far, according to the Union health ministry.

    In addition, a mammoth campaign begins in Delhi today to determine the spread of the coronavirus disease.

    The serological test or the sero surveillance study is part of the COVID-10 response plan which has been prepared by the Centre for Delhi.

    The serological survey will be conducted in all the 11 districts in Delhi between June 27 and July 10 to enable authorities to undertake a comprehensive analysis of Covid-19 and then prepare a broad strategy to combat the pandemic.

    After the Covid-19 management plan that chalked out after a meeting chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah last Sunday, authorities have commenced house-to-house screening of people in the districts of the capital.

    The screening exercise aims to identify people with Covid-19-like symptoms, creates a comprehensive database and then get them tested.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 27, 2020, 11:51 [IST]
