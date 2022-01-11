Doctors should be in hospitals not streets: Kejriwal writes to PM Modi on NEET counselling

Punjab elections: You will never have to stage another dharna says Kejriwal

Covid-19 cases are rising in Delhi, but no need to panic as hospitalisation low, says Kejriwal

No lockdown in Delhi for now but some curbs, says Arvind Kejriwal amid Covid surge

Delhi CM Kejriwal to address press conference on Covid situation

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 11: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference on COVID at 12 noon today.

Amid rising cases, the Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which formulates Covid management policies for the capital, suspended the dine-in facility at restaurants and closed bars in view of the rising cases in the city.

According to government data, 70 Covid patients have died in the capital in the first 10 days of January. It reported 17 fatalities each on Sunday and Monday.

It recorded 54 fatalities in the last five months - nine in December, seven in November, four in October, five in September and 29 in August. In July, the virus had claimed 76 lives in the capital.

Government data showed that of the 46 patients who died between January 5 and January 9, as many as 34 had comorbidities such as cancer and heart and liver diseases, while 25 were aged above 60.

Only 11 of the 46 were vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The positivity rate of 25 percent reported on Monday is the highest since May 4 last year. The number of new infections (19,166) was low as compared to Sunday as only 76,670 tests (comparatively lower number) were conducted the previous day.

After a DDMA meeting to discuss ways to strictly enforce existing restrictions, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said, "In view of the increase in positive cases, it was decided to close restaurants and bars and to allow 'takeaway' facility only." Currently, restaurants and bars are allowed to operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

"It was also decided to allow operation of only one weekly market per day per zone," Baijal tweeted.

Officers were also advised to strictly ensure people wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms in markets and public areas to break the chain of transmission.

The authority discussed that restrictions imposed in Delhi should be extended in the National Capital Territory Region in view of the unhindered flow of people between the NCR cities.

It was also discussed if the seating capacity in Metro trains and city buses can be reduced from 100 percent at present to 50 percent.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 9:10 [IST]