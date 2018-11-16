  • search

Delhi CM Kejriwal supports Andhra Pradesh decision on CBI

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Nov 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday supported the Chandrababu Naidu government's move to withdraw the "general consent" accorded to the CBI to conduct raids and carry out investigations in Andhra Pradesh.

    Delhi CM Kejriwal supports Andhra Pradesh decision on CBI

    [Andhra decision on CBI: Bengal follows suit, BJP sees 'grand alliance of corrupt parties']

    He also said AP Chief Minister Naidu should "not allow Income Tax officials to enter" the state. The reason to withdraw the consent was recent allegations against the top officials of country's premier investigation agency, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister (Home) N China Rajappa told reporters.

    Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accused the Modi government of misusing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax department. "Chandrababu did the right thing. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji is misusing the CBI and the Income Tax department. Why did not the CBI catch scamsters of notebandi (demonetisation), Vijay Mallya, Rafale, Sahara Birla diary etc. Naidu ji do not allow Income Tax officials also to enter your state," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

    [AP Govt withdraws 'General Consent' given to CBI officials]

    The ruling AAP in Delhi is a bitter critic of the central agencies that have in the past conducted raids against Kejriwal and his minister Satyendar Jain. Recently, the transport minister's residence was raided by the Income Tax department. The AAP since its inception in 2015, has been engaged in a tussle with the BJP government at the Centre over power to govern in the national capital territory of Delhi.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    andhra pradesh cbi delhi chandrababu naidu arvind kejriwal

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue