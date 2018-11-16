AP Govt withdraws ‘General Consent’ given to CBI officials

Hyderabad, Nov 16: Andhra Pradesh Government has withdrawn the 'General Consent' given to the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment to exercise powers and jurisdiction in the state.

In the absence of this permission, CBI can't interfere with any case that takes place within the limits of Andhra Pradesh. A notification by the state government issued this week says the general consent accorded to by the state to Delhi Special Police Establishment stand withdrawn. The CBI has was constituted under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946

Lanka Dinakar, TDP Spokesperson, said, "This decision has been taken in wake of incidents happening in CBI since last 6 months. It lost its independence due to the involvement of Modi-led Union government which is using CBI as tools against political opponents by means of preparing fabricated statements."