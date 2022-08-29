Ahead of trust vote, here is how the numbers look for Imran Khan

Delhi CM Kejriwal set to move confidence motion in Delhi assembly today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 29: The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government is set to bring a Confidence Motion in the Delhi Assembly today in a bid to prove that "no party MLA defected" to the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party amid allegations of corruption against AAP's top ministers.

Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, during his speech in the assembly on Friday, said that he will bring a 'confidence motion' in the House to prove that "the BJP failed to buy AAP MLAs" and Operation Lotus became "Operation keechad" in the national capital.

"It is being said they (BJP) broke away a number of MLAs. I received phone calls, people asked me if everything is alright. I'd like to bring a confidence motion in House to show people that not even one went away, that the BJP's Operation Lotus became 'Operation Keechad' here," Kejriwal said in his speech in the House.

Operation Lotus has failed, all MLAs are with us: AAP

According to the list of business issued by the assembly secretariat, "CM Arvind Kejriwal will move the following Motion: This House expresses its confidence in the Council of Ministers."

BJP has rubbished the claims, saying that the ruling Kejriwal government was indulging in "theatrics" to divert attention from the excise policy scam that is being investigated by the CBI.

Kejriwal has linked the recent raids on Delhi excise minister Manish Sisodia to assembly elections in Gujarat, which are scheduled to take place later this year. Kejriwal claimed that the raids would stop if the AAP withdraws from contesting in the Gujarat polls.

On the CBI raids at Sisodia's residence over irregularities in the excise policy, Kejriwal said that not a single penny was found by the agency and the efforts were futile.

Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 9:37 [IST]