Delhi CM Kejriwal convenes meeting of AAP MLAs over MCD anti-encroachment drive

New Delhi, May 16: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs over the anti-encroachment drive in the national capital by the civic body. The meeting will take place at the party supremo's residence in Civil Lines.

The meeting, which will take place at 11 am was initially scheduled for May 14 but it was cancelled due to the massive building fire in Mundka the previous day which claimed the lives of 27 people.

"Everyone will share their ideas to counter the BJP. The BJP-controlled MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) has launched the encroachment drive, which we have to stop to save the Delhiites. In the name of encroachment they are demolishing people's homes. AAP is standing with the common people of Delhi," said an AAP leader.

During the meeting, the AAP leaders will discuss a strong strategy against the BJP as well as the MCD.

Earlier, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting him to stop the encroachment drive.

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan was also placed under arrest during a demolition drive. He was later granted bail by the Saket Court.

Story first published: Monday, May 16, 2022, 10:49 [IST]