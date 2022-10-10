AAP vs LG fight again and this is time it is on Gandhi Jayanti

God sent me to finish off descendants of Kans: Kejriwal on posters in Gujarat calling him anti-Hindu

Delhi CM expresses grief on Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Oct 10: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday expressed his grief on the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and prayed for strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss.

Mulayam, 82, former Chief Minister of UP died on Monday at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, where he was undergoing treatment. "Received the sad news of demise of former Chief Minister of UP and Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav.

May almighty rest his soul at his feet and give strength to his family and admirers to bear the loss," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

'Irreparable loss to country': Prez Murmu condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

उत्तर प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी नेता श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी के निधन का दुखद समाचार मिला। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें एवं उनके सभी प्रशंसकों और परिजनों को ये अपार दुख सहने की शक्ति दें।

ॐ शांति 🙏 https://t.co/EJUydFyliJ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 10, 2022

Yadav was admitted to the hospital since August and was shifted in ICU on October 2 and had been on lifesaving drugs since. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," the SP tweeted from its Twitter handle.