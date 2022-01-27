Positivity rate at 10, Delhi curbs to go soon says Kejriwal

Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal unfurls 115-feet-high national flags at 75 spots

New Delhi, Jan 27: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unfurled a 115-ft high tricolour in Timarpur constituency and said such high-mast national flags were installed at 75 locations across the city to mark 75th year of India's Independence. He said he will get it examined if this qualifies for a Guinness world record.

"It is a matter of pride for the country that 75 tricolours on 115-ft high flagpoles have been installed today in Delhi to mark 75th year of our independence. The target is to install total 500 in the next few months," he said at the ceremony organised near Delhi University campus in Timarpur assembly constituency.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal unfurls a 115-foot national flag at 75 locations across the city to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's independence. pic.twitter.com/qYGsQPKGmr — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

"I have been told that in no city, tricolours (national flags) on flagpoles of this height have been installed on such a large scale. We will get it examined if it qualifies for a Guinness world record," Kejriwal said.

Till August 15, 2021, the PWD had installed high-mast national flags at five locations in the city, that is, at East Kidwai Nagar, Rani Bagh, East Vinod Nagar, Kalkaji and Dwarka.

The total number of high-mast tricolours in the city is now 80.

Story first published: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 12:39 [IST]