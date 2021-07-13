YouTube
    Panaji, July 13: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Tuesday visit Goa to give a boost to the party's campaign ahead of assembly elections next year. AAP is contesting elections in five states in 2022, including Goa, Uttarakhand and Punjab.

    Ahead of his two-day visit, CM Kejriwal said that Goa wants change and honest politics and there is no shortage of funds.

    Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Goa today; AAP to contest from five states in 2022 elections
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

    Taking to Twitter on Monday, CM Kejriwal said, "Goa wants change. Enough of parties buying and selling MLAs. Enough of dirty politics. Goa wants development. There is no shortage of funds, only shortage of honest intent. Goa wants honest politics. See you in Goa tomorrow."

    The chief minister echoed the line taken by AAP in the state, which has launched a 'Let's Clean Goa's Politics' campaign. It has been targeting the Congress party accusing it of selling its MLAs to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

    The party is hoping for a better performance in the assembly elections in Goa this time. In the 2017 election, it failed a win a single seat.

    Earlier, Kejriwal has visited Punjab and Uttarakhand. He has promised 300 units of free electricity if the AAP comes to the power in these states. Among other promises made by the AAP chief were waiving old bills and giving freee electricity to farmers.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 13, 2021, 9:51 [IST]
    X