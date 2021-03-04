Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his parents takes first dose of coronavirus vaccination

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 04: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday received the first dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine at LNJP hospital. Besides kejriwal, his parents also got their first dose of the drug.

"My parents and I have taken a jab of COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital. We took Covishield. We don't have any problems and are in good health," Kejriwal said after getting the vaccine shot.

He also made an appeal to those who are eligible for vaccination to come forward to take the vaccine.

"There are good facilities at LNJP hospital. There is no need to fear. Doubts in people's mind regarding vaccine no longer exist," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal also said that the Delhi government is in touch with the Centre and vaccination centres will be increased if need arises.

People above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities are getting inoculated in this phase of Covid-19 vaccination.

Union health ministry on Thursday said that India witnessed a hike in daily coronavirus cases as it reported 17,407 new cases in the last 24 hours. The coronavirus caseload in the country now stands at 1,156,923. On Wednesday, 14,989 fresh infections were reported.

According to the health ministry, the number of active cases in the country which was around 1.50 lakh in the initial week of February has also increased to over 1.73 lakh.

On Wednesday, the health ministry had said six states are contributing most to the active coronavirus cases in the country. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka have been witnessing a continued surge in coronavirus cases.