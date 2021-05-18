‘Very dangerous' for kids: Kejriwal appeals Centre to cancel flights from Singapore over new Covid strain

COVID second wave: All 86 of its corona hospitals to soon have oxygen plants, says Railways

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia for families with COVID-19 death

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 18: In a recent development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced Rs 50,000 ex gratia for the families that have had a COVID death.

"We may not be able to repair loss of a loved one. But we can definitely help you out in this dark hour. Any family that has had a Covid death will get ex gratia of Rs 50,000," CM Kejriwal said at a presser today.

COVID-19 crisis: StanC announces relief measures for 25k employees in India

The Delhi Chief Minister further announced a pension of Rs 2,500 per month besides the ex gratia amount in cases where the sole breadwinner of a family passed away due to COVID-19.

For children who lost at least one of their parent due to Covid, Delhi government will provide Rs 2,500 every month till the age of 25. Their education will be free of cost.