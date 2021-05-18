Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia for families with COVID-19 death

YouTube
    New Delhi, May 18: In a recent development, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced Rs 50,000 ex gratia for the families that have had a COVID death.

    "We may not be able to repair loss of a loved one. But we can definitely help you out in this dark hour. Any family that has had a Covid death will get ex gratia of Rs 50,000," CM Kejriwal said at a presser today.

    The Delhi Chief Minister further announced a pension of Rs 2,500 per month besides the ex gratia amount in cases where the sole breadwinner of a family passed away due to COVID-19.

    For children who lost at least one of their parent due to Covid, Delhi government will provide Rs 2,500 every month till the age of 25. Their education will be free of cost.

