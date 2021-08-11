Arvind Kejriwal makes 4 promises to people of Goa; All related to electricity, check details

No plans to reopen schools in Delhi until vaccination is complete: CM Arvind Kejriwal

'Insult to people of Delhi': Kejriwal slams L-G's move on appointment of lawyers

BJP failed to provide electricity 24X7, AAP will if it comes to power in Goa: Arvind Kejriwal

CM Kejriwal announces magisterial probe into death of Dalit girl, Rs 10 lakh compensation for family

Delhi Chief Secretary assault case: Court discharges Kejriwal, Sisodia, 9 others

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 11: A Delhi court on Wednesday discharged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs in a case related to the alleged assault on the then chief secretary Anshu Prakash in 2018.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sachin Gupta, however, ordered framing of charges against two AAP MLAs - Amantullah and Prakash Jarwal - in the case.

BJP failed to provide electricity 24X7, AAP will if it comes to power in Goa: Arvind Kejriwal

The criminal case relates to the alleged assault on Prakash during a meeting at Kejriwal''s official residence on February 19, 2018 and besides the chief minister and his deputy, 11 AAP MLAs were also made accused in the case.

Kejriwal, Sisodia and nine other AAP MLAs were granted bail in October 2018.

Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were granted bail earlier by the high court.

The alleged assault had triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 13:52 [IST]