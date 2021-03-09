Delhi Budget: Will open Delhi's first sainik school, says Manish Sisodia

New Delhi, Mar 09: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the Finance portfolio, proposed a budget outlay of Rs Rs 69,000 crore for 2021-22, the highest so far Delhi govt's Budget for the financial year 2021-22 to be 'Deshbhakti Budget', he said.

Presenting the budget, Sisodia announced that the AAP government will install 500 Tricolours on high masts across Delhi and Rs 45 crores have been allocated for the same.

Delhi budget highlights

Rs 10 crore allocated for programmes on Bhagat Singh's life during 75-week 'Deshbhakti' events.

Rs 10 crore allocated for programmes on Baba Saheb Ambedkar during 75-week "Deshbhakti" celebrations

Delhi will have its first Sainik School alongside Delhi Armed Forces preparatory academy where besides regular studies, students will be acquainted with NDA coaching.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available free of cost for people of Delhi in government hospitals in the UT, we have allotted Rs 50 crores budget for the same. Soon, per day vaccination will be increased to 60,000 from 45,000.

In total 9934 crores have been allocated for health in the 2021 budget which amounts to almost 14% of the entire budget.

The Delhi govt will be opening 'Mohalla Clinic' across the city. To help middle-class women get better treatment, 'Vishesh Mohalla Clinic ' will be opened in the city.

Delhi govt to open 'virtual model school' with an idea to promote any time learning, anytime teaching.

Cloud-based Health information management system (HIMS) and digital health card for people.

Rs 26 crore allocated for ex-gratia to armed forces martyrs, says Sisodia in budget presentation.

'Dilli ke Phariste' scheme to reward those who help victims of road accidents has been a great success. In view of this scheme a total of 10600 victims have been saved so far.

The AAP government intends to increase Delhi''s per capita income to the level of Singapore by 2047.

16,377 crores will be allocated in the sphere of education which will amount to almost 1/4th of the entire Budget.

Delhi will also have a new Delhi Law University.

Olympics Should be Held in Delhi, says Sisodia while addresing the Delhi assembly.