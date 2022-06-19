Delhi-bound SpiceJet plane catches fire mid air; all safe [Video]

India

oi-Prakash KL

Patna, Jun 19: A Delhi-bound SpiceJet aircraft, carrying 185 passengers, made an emergency landing at Patna airport after its engine caught fire due to a technical glitch. All the passengers were safely rescued, ANI reported.

Patna Airport Director said, "SpiceJet flight from Patna to Delhi was reported to have fire in one engine. The flight landed safely, and all 183 passengers and two infants have deboarded safely."

#WATCH Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight safely lands at Patna airport after catching fire mid-air, all 185 passengers safe#Bihar pic.twitter.com/vpnoXXxv3m — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

However, the fire was caught after a bird hit the flight, as per a NDTV report. "Cockpit crew of Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight after take-off during rotation suspected bird hit on engine no. 1. As a precautionary measure, flight captain shut down affected engine & returned to Patna. Post flight inspection shows bird hit with 3 fan blades damaged," SpiceJet spokesperson said.

#WATCH Delhi bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna airport after reporting technical glitch which prompted fire in the aircraft; All passengers safely rescued pic.twitter.com/Vvsvq5yeVJ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

"The Delhi-bound flight had returned to Patna airport after locals noticed a fire in the aircraft and informed district and airport officials. All 185 passengers were safely deboarded. The reason is a technical glitch, engineering team analysing further," Chandrashekhar Singh, Patna District Magistrate told media persons.

An alternate flight is being arranged by SpiceJet airlines and this incident is a matter of investigation, Patna airport director said.