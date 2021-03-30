Delhi BJP leader dies by suicide, body found in park

YouTube
    New Delhi, Mar 30: A Delhi BJP leader died by suicide at a park near his residence. The deceased has been identified as G S Bawa, former West Delhi BJP Vice President.

    While a probe has been initiated into the death of the 58 year Bawa, officials say that the reason for the suicide could be domestic reasons.

    The incident took place on Monday evening when he was found hanging from a grill at a lake inside a park in Subhash Nagar. Locals found the body at around 6 pm and reported the same to the police. No suicide note has been found and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 11:28 [IST]
    X