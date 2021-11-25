YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi Assembly's peace & harmony committee summons Kangana Ranaut over social media posts

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 25: Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee has summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her alleged hateful posts on social media, panel chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

    Kangana Ranaut

    The committee issued a notice to Ranaut summoning her on December 6 over complaints citing an alleged offensive and derogatory Instagram story posted by her, said a statement from the panel.

    The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'.

    More KANGANA RANAUT News  

    Read more about:

    kangana ranaut

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X