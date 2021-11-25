Youth wing of Congress to perform havan for Kangana’s wisdom

Ready to return Padma Shri if proven wrong: Kangana Ranaut on 'bheek' remark

Kangana now targets Mahatma Gandhi, says 'offering another cheek' gets 'bheek' not freedom

Congress minister slams Kangana Ranaut over her comments on Gandhi; calls her 'dancer girl'

From Kangana Ranaut to Sonu Sood, celebs reacts to farm laws repeal

Delhi Assembly's peace & harmony committee summons Kangana Ranaut over social media posts

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Nov 25: Delhi Assembly's peace and harmony committee has summoned Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut over her alleged hateful posts on social media, panel chairperson Raghav Chadha said on Thursday.

The committee issued a notice to Ranaut summoning her on December 6 over complaints citing an alleged offensive and derogatory Instagram story posted by her, said a statement from the panel.

The complaints claimed that Ranaut, in her story, labelled the Sikh community 'Khalistani terrorists'.