    Delhi Elections: BJP unveils manifesto 'Sankalp Patra', air & water on top priority

    New Delhi, Jan 31: With the elections in Delhi round the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the upcoming polls to be held on February 8,2020. Air and water pollution arethe top priorities in this year's election.

    Named "Sankalp Patra", the manifesto of the BJP was released by Union Minister for Road and Transport Nitin Gadkari, party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari and other senior leaders.

    BJP unveils manifesto Sankalp Patra
    BJP unveils manifesto 'Sankalp Patra'

    The BJP is the first political party to issue their election manifestos. No other party has issued their election manifestos until now.

    The manifesto focusses on subjects of better connnectivity, women safety, housing, transgender, sports facilities, illegal colonies. The party claims to have consulted more than 11 lakh people before making it.

    Delhi Polls 2020: Anurag Thakur banned from Canvassing for 72 hours, Parvesh Verma for 96 hours

    The Kejriwal-led-government is yet to release its manifesto but had on Sunday released a 10-point guarantee card for polls. Free bus rides for women, pollution-free Delhi and round the clock piped drinking among others were promised. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said these promises were for the long term.

