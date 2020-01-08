Delhi Assembly election: BJP to receive names of probables today; Kejriwal picks these 7

New Delhi, Jan 07: BJP teams will visit the districts of Delhi on Wednesday to receive the names of its probable candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls in the national capital, the Delhi unit chief of the party, Manoj Tiwari, said on Tuesday.

The teams, including central and state observers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will visit the areas under its 14 district units with boxes, in which the lists of probables will be deposited, he added.

Each district covers five Assembly segments, Tiwari said, adding that the saffron party had formed core committees for each of the 70 Assembly constituencies, which will recommend the names to be considered for ticket distribution.

The Delhi polls will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 11.

The notification for the polls will be issued on January 14, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 24. With the issuance of the notification, the nomination process will commence, the Election Commission said on Monday.

Tiwari said each core committee comprised the party in-charge of the Assembly segment concerned, a "vistarak", the district and ward presidents, besides present and former municipal councillors, among others.

"Self-nomination will be allowed and the core committee members can also recommend themselves," he added.

The recommended names will be screened by the election committee of the party and the candidates were expected to be finalised by January 14, Tiwari said.

At a convention of over 13,000 booth-level workers of the BJP last Sunday, its president Amit Shah said the saffron party will form the government in the national capital under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tiwari asserted that the BJP will win "at least 45 seats" in the Delhi polls.

The saffron party has been out of power in the national capital for over 21 years. In the February 8 polls, it is eyeing to upstage an upbeat Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which stormed to power in 2015, winning 67 of the 70 seats.

The BJP managed to win just three seats in the 2015 Delhi polls. However, it registered massive victories in the 2017 municipal corporation election and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, winning all the seven parliamentary seats in the national capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal posted a tweet in which he took a jibe at BJP, extending his best wishes to 7 leaders of the saffron party on the occasion of new year, and referred to them as the probable CM candidates. These leaders included Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta and Parvesh Singh.