    Delhi AQI remains in 'very poor' category

    New Delhi, Nov 23: The Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday morning was reported to be at 315 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

    As per SAFAR, a central forecasting body, the PM 10 levels were recorded at 249 in 'moderate' category and PM 2.5 levels were recorded at 139 in 'very poor' category.

    The share of stubble burning to Delhi's PM2.5 was just 6 per cent and the effective fire count is 909, SAFAR stated.

    Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday lifted the ban on construction and demolition activities in the city in view of an improvement in air quality and the inconvenience caused to workers, Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

    He also said the government will take a call on reopening of schools, colleges and other educational institutions and work-from-home for government staff during a review meeting on Wednesday.

    The Delhi government had on Sunday night extended the ban on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential items and work-from-home for its employees till November 26 to combat air pollution and minimise its health effects.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 9:45 [IST]
