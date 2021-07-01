Delhi airport sees increase in domestic passengers; Hike in fuel price likely to impact fares

New Delhi, July 01: India witnessed a rise in global oil prices of Air Turbine Fuel (ATF), also known as jet fuel in Delhi on Thursday. Prices of jet fuel soared to Rs 68,262 per kilolitre in Delhi marking a rise of 30 per cent compared to Rs 50,979 in January 2021.

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) which is the largest supplier of ATF in the country reported a hike in prices by 3.6 per cent in the national capital.

"Prices of ATF have been hiked in Delhi by 3.6 per cent and stood at Rs 68,262.35 per kilolitre. In Kolkata it increased by 3.27 per cent and is currently priced at Rs 72,295.24 per kilolitre. It went up by 3.77 per cent and stood at Rs 66,482.90 in Mumbai and in Chennai it is at Rs 66,482.90 per kilolitre," the IOCL said.

It can be seen that the ATF prices are crucial to the aviation industry of the country and ticket prices also depend on the ATF and other charges which are unavoidable. An aviation expert told news agency that air ticket prices may rise if the ATF prices are hiked.

The aviation industry across the globe as well as India were adversely affected due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. India has suspended international flights till July 31. However, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday shared data which showed that the number of domestic passengers at the Delhi airport increased by more than three times between mid-May and June-end.