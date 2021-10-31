For Quick Alerts
Delhi airport resumes flight operations after 18 months
India
New Delhi, Oct 31: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 1 resumed flight operations after almost 18 months of closure. The Delhi Airport also shared video and photos of the first scheduled flight arriving at Terminal 1 on its official twitter handle.
With the resumption of operations at the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be functional completely.
Here it is! We are happy to share a glimpse of the first @IndiGo6E flight arriving at Terminal 1 ✈🙂 #DelhiAirport #T1Resuming pic.twitter.com/8LEnVoQWKd— Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) October 30, 2021
The T1 terminal did not handle any flights since March 25, 2020, when scheduled domestic flights were suspended for a two-month period due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 18:36 [IST]