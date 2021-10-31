YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Delhi airport resumes flight operations after 18 months

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 31: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 1 resumed flight operations after almost 18 months of closure. The Delhi Airport also shared video and photos of the first scheduled flight arriving at Terminal 1 on its official twitter handle.

    Representational Image

    With the resumption of operations at the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be functional completely.

    The T1 terminal did not handle any flights since March 25, 2020, when scheduled domestic flights were suspended for a two-month period due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

    More DELHI AIRPORT News  

    Read more about:

    delhi airport coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 18:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 31, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X