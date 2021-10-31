Delhi airport resumes flight operations after 18 months

First of its kind genome sequence lab to be inaugurated at Delhi Airport

New Delhi, Oct 31: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport's Terminal 1 resumed flight operations after almost 18 months of closure. The Delhi Airport also shared video and photos of the first scheduled flight arriving at Terminal 1 on its official twitter handle.

With the resumption of operations at the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be functional completely.

Here it is! We are happy to share a glimpse of the first @IndiGo6E flight arriving at Terminal 1 ✈🙂 #DelhiAirport #T1Resuming pic.twitter.com/8LEnVoQWKd — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) October 30, 2021

The T1 terminal did not handle any flights since March 25, 2020, when scheduled domestic flights were suspended for a two-month period due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Story first published: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 18:36 [IST]