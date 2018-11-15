Delhi Air quality remains in poor category, light rains likely today

Air quality improves

The air quality, though a tad better, was still in 'very poor' category with AQI of 306. The AQI has been oscillating between severe and the upper range of very poor for the past one week even crossing 600 post-Diwali.

Twenty one areas in Delhi recorded 'very poor' air quality while 14 areas showed 'poor' air quality, the CPCB said.

SAFAR said air quality has improved significantly mainly due to sufficient rainfall last night that washed away bigger particles and created space for faster dispersion without decline in temperature.

Temperature dips in Delhi after light rain

Delhi witnessed light showers on Wednesday evening causing a dip in temperature. The rains in the evening were preceded by thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperature today morning was recorded as 27 and 13 degrees Celcius, respectively. The air quality index after the rains, however, remained ‘poor' at 289 while PM 2.5 level stood at 325 which falls under ‘very poor' category.

89 per cent people in Delhi feel discomfort

About 89 per cent people in Delhi feel sickness or discomfort due to the bad air quality and most of the people believe vehicles and felling of trees are the major causes behind the increasing pollution, according to a new study.

EPCA for Odd-even rule

At a meeting called to discuss EPCA Chairman Bhure Lal has recommended to the pollution watchdog CPCB to implement either the odd-even scheme or impose a complete ban on non-CNG private vehicles if the pollution level in the national capital spikes again.

"It will be worthwhile if the measures already under implementation and suggestions on additional steps are discussed by the EPCA," the task force said in response to the EPCA recommendation.