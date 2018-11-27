  • search

Delhi: Air quality improves slightly; back to 'poor' category

    New Delhi, Nov 27: People in the national capital woke up to a hazy morning today, as monitoring stations recorded air quality in the "very poor" category, a day after the city witnessed an 'unusual improvement' in the conditions, the officials said.

    According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 are at 248 and 250 respectively, in Lodhi Road. Both fall in 'Poor' category.

    An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

    As per private weather forecast Skymet Weather, isolated pockets of Delhi-NCR are even in 'severe' category. The weather said, easterly winds would continue for at least next 2-3 days. Wind speed would also remain light, mostly below 10 kmph.

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 27, 2018, 8:43 [IST]
