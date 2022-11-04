YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Delhi Air Pollution: SC to hear plea seeking urgent steps on Nov 10

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 04: The Supreme Court will hear on November 10 a plea seeking urgent steps in the wake of worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

    Delhi Air Pollution: SC to hear plea seeking urgent steps on Nov 10

    A bench comprising Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit and Justice Bela M Trivedi took note of the submissions of lawyer Shashank Shekhar Jha, who has filed the PIL in his personal capacity, that the air pollution situation has worsened due to stubble burning in areas close to Delhi.

    All primary schools shut in Delhi from tomorrow amid pollution crisisAll primary schools shut in Delhi from tomorrow amid pollution crisis

    ''Even normal people cannot walk in such a situation," the lawyer said, adding that "Air Quality Index (AQI) level has risen due to stubble burning." "List it on November 10," the CJI said.

    Comments

    More DELHI AIR POLLUTION News  

    Read more about:

    delhi air pollution supreme court

    Story first published: Friday, November 4, 2022, 12:19 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X