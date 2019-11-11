Delhi air pollution: AQI in 'Poor' category; Odd-Even rule suspended for 2 days

AQI remains in 'Poor' category

At 5 AM, Delhi's the air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 232, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 251 & PM 10 at 232, both in 'poor' category in Lodhi Road area, according to AQI data. An AQI between 201 and 300 is ''poor'', 301-400 ''very poor'' and 401-500 ''severe''. An AQI above 500 falls in the severe plus category.

With the winter setting in, a dip in the minimum temperature makes the air cold and heavy leading to accumulation of pollutants close to the ground, the System for Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said.

Stop stubble burning

Delhi Environment Minister Kailash Gahlot has again urged the neighbouring states to stop stubble burning immediately and expedite distribution of machinery to farmers for in-situ stubble management to ensure that this problem does not recur.

Odd-even rule lifted in Delhi for next 2 days

Meanwhile, the odd-even rule which is applicable to vehicles in Delhi to fight air pollution will be lifted on November 10, 11 and 12. The restrictions on vehicles are not applicable on Sundays and Delhi CM announced on Friday that it would continue for the next two days to ensure hassle-free commute on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Earlier on Sunday, the national capital recorded a decline in the pollution levels with the air quality moving from the "very poor" to "poor" category owing to favourable wind speed.

Delhi weather:

Delhities woke up to partly cloudy weather on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 17 degrees Celsius. According to weather forecast, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius and there will be strong surface winds during the day.

Humidity was recorded at 61 per cent. On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius and 15.6 degrees Celsius respectively.