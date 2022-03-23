'PM Modi never had any children...': Stung by dynasty politics remark, Lalu Prasad Yadav hits below the belt

Delhi AIIMS denies to admit RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad; Leader to return Ranchi today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 23: Delhi AIIMS has reportedly refused to admit Incarcerated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad and asked the leader to return back to RIMS, Ranchi at around 4 am on Wednesday morning.

The RJD leader was shifted to Delhi by air ambulance on Tuesday night after his kidney condition deteriorated. He was kept under observation overnight in an emergency ward.

Prasad was brought to the facility around 9 pm, the sources said. A medical board of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi referred the former Bihar chief minister to AIIMS, New Delhi.

Prasad was sentenced by a special CBI court to five years' imprisonment and fined Rs 60 lakh on February 21 after being convicted in the embezzlement of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in the fodder scam. The court had convicted him on February 15 and pronounced the quantum of the sentence after virtually hearing the arguments.

"Prasad's creatinine level has increased to 4.6, which was earlier at 3.5. Blood sugar and blood pressure have been fluctuating. The sugar level is hovering between 150 and 200 mg/dl," Dr Vidyapati, who headed the seven-member team of doctors formed by RIMS to treat him, said in Ranchi. The ebullient politician suffers from multiple ailments, including renal problems. "His kidney is functioning at 15-20 per cent capacity," Dr Vidyapati said.

Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:29 [IST]