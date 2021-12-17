Delhi adds ten Omicron cases in a day: India’s tally now at 90

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 17: With ten new Omicron cases being logged in Delhi today, a day after the city witnessed the sharpest rise in COVID-19 cases in the past four months.

Out of the 90 cases of Omicron, 20 have been reported from Delhi alone.

5 new cases were reported in Karnataka. Telangana on then other hand reported 4 cases of Omicron, the latest variant of COVID-19 on Thursday.

While Karnataka reported five cases, Telangana and Delhi reported four each, while in the case of Delhi it was one. At 32, Maharashtra has the highest number of Omicron cases. Rajasthan with 17 cases stands at second.

In the case of the rest of the states, the tally is-Karnataka (8), Gujarat (5), Kerala (5), Telangana (2), Tamil Nadu(1), West Bengal (1) and Andhra Pradesh (1) and Union Territories of Delhi (10) and Chandigarh (1).

On Thursday, Karnataka's health minister, Dr. K Sudhakar said," 5 more cases of Omicron have been detected in Karnataka today: 19 yr male returning from UK, 36 yr male returning from Delhi, 70 yr female returning from Delhi, 52 yr male returning from Nigeria, 33 yr male returning from South Africa."

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said 10 Omicron cases have been detected in Delhi so far. One of them has been discharged. He added that many international travellers are turning outCOVID-19 positive upon arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. 8 such people were admitted to hospital on Thursday, he also added.