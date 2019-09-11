Delhi: 40-year-old man commits suicide by jumping in front of Adarsh Nagar Metro Station

  • search
    By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Sep 11: In yet another shocking incident, a 40-year-old man jumped in front of a train at Adarsh Nagar Metro Station of Delhi Metro's Yellow Line.

    The Azadpur Metro police received the information at 3:00 PM that the unidentified man, aged around 40 years, committed suicide by jumping in front of a running Metro train.

    The victim died on the spot. No suicide note has been recovered so far and policemen are making efforts to identify the deceased. This is the fifth case of suicide on metro tracks in the last 10 days.

    Man detained with bullet at Delhi Metro station

    In an attempt to curb the rising suicide cases, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday tweeted appealing to metro commuters to ask for help to tide over problems instead of giving up.

    On Saturday, a 26-year-old woman had committed suicide at the Model Town metro station, that affected the metro services briefly. The deceased was identified as Meenakshi Garg, a resident of Paharganj in Delhi.

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 17:53 [IST]
