Delhi: 3-year-old girl raped by neighbour at her house

    New Delhi, Dec 17: In yet another horrific incident, a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a neighbour at her house in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday. The girl, who was found unconscious, was immediately rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

    The minor girl was allegedly raped by one Ranjeet, who works as a guard and resides in the ground floor of the same building as the victim. The girl's parents were out on work when the incident occurred.

    Representational Image

    The 40-year-old accused was beaten up by the people, following which he was taken to hospital for treatment. He was later arrested, the officer said, adding a case has been registered against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

    As of now, the girl is in a stable condition and undergoing treatment.

    Taking to Twitter, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal tweeted, "Today a 3-year-old girl has been brutally raped in Bindapur, Delhi. She is bleeding profusely & is v critical. Am on my way to meet her. How more can this city let down Nirbhaya that even on her 6th death anniversary children are raped! @narendramodi ji, for the nth time, pl help! (sic).

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 10:34 [IST]
