Delegation of opposition to visit J&K tomorrow: Reports

India

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

New Delhi, Aug 23: A delegation comprising of prominent leaders from opposition parties would visit Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday, said reports. This would be first visit by such a delegation after Article 370 was abrogated on August 5.

Delegation is likely to comprise of Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma (all Congress), D Raja (CPI), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M general secretary) and Manoj Jha (RJD), among others.

A delegation of Opposition party leaders to visit SRINAGAR tomorrow. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, CPI's D Raja, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, RJD's Manoj Jha will also be a part of the delegation, an ANI tweet said.

Earlier this month, senior Congress leader and former Jammu and kashmir chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad was stopped from visiting the state and was sent back to Delhi from Srinagar Airport.

After that Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Rahul Gandhi were involved in a war of words over visiting Srinagar. Malik had said that Rahul's visit may cause disturbance in the Valley which was then under heavy security blanket.