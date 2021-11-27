Delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling: Resident docs call for suspension of OPD serves

Maharashtra NEET 2021 counselling: List of documents to be uploaded on new site

New Delhi, Nov 27: As a mark of protest against the delay in conducing the NEET-PG 2021 counselling the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association have called for a nation wide suspension of out patient department services at hospitals starting today.

Resident doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia, Lady Hardinge among other hospitals have joined the protest. They announced that they would withdraw OPD services from Saturday, November 27.

The association in a letter to Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya said that the they are already over burdened and exhausted dighting at the frontline since the outbreak of COVID-19. They said that they waited patiently until November 25 for some positive outcome of the Supreme Court's proceedings regarding NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

There however seems to be no respite to their mental and physical distress, the association also wrote.

The criteria to determine the Economically Weaker Sections for reservation purpose will be reconsidered, the Supreme Court was told by the Centre. Until then there will be no counselling for the NEET All India Quota.

The current income limit for the Economically Weaker Sections is Rs 8 lakh per annum and the Centre sought four weeks to reconsider the issue. The court is hearing a petition that challenged the 27 per cent reservation for OBC and 10 per cent for the EWS category for admission to postgraduate medical seats through NEET.

The court has given the Centre one month's time. The case would be heard next on January 6.

