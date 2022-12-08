Defying ruling BJP's popularity, SP set to retain Mainpuri

New Delhi, Dec 08: For the first time since 1996, the BJP went all out to wrest the Mainpuri seat which has been a bastion of the Samajwadi Party, the seat which fell vacant following the death of the party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. However, the trends have clearly indicated that the Samajwadi party is leading by over 2 lakh votes, thus defying the popularity of the ruling party.

This time, the Samajwadi Party fielded Dimple Yadav, wife of party chief Akhilesh Yadav. She is pitted against MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya in the Mainpuri seat which comprises five assembly segments - Mainpuri, Bhongaon, Kishni (SC), Karhal and Jaswant Nagar. Of the five, the BJP had bagged Mainpuri and Bhongaon in the assembly election earlier this year while Kishni and Karhal went to the SP with Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party's Shivpal Yadav winning Jaswantnagar.

Mulayam Singh Yadav had first won the Manipuri seat in 1996 after which the SP has never lost the seat. The caste has been a key factor in this constituency as a result of which the BJP has been unable to wrest the seat from the Samajwadi Party.

The SP has been banking on Yadav and Muslim votes, whereas the BJP is aiming to win the votes of Kshatriya, Brahmin, Lodhi and Vaishyas. However, the deciding factor is the votes of Dalits. Mayawati's BSP has been always the party number two in this Lok Sabha constituency, although it could win the seat.

The constituency reportedly has 3.40 lakh Dalit voters out of the total 17 lakh voters. Also, there are around 1.20 lakh Jatavs, 70,000 Katherias and 1.60 lakh Diwakars and Baghels.

In 2009, the BSP had polled 2.19 lakh votes while garnering 1.42 lakh votes in 2014. In 2019, it did not contest due to an alliance with the SP where Mulayam Singh Yadav won the seat with 94,000 votes. With the BSP not contesting the polls this time, all the parties have tried to woo Dalit voters.

While the ruling BJP in the state claimed during the campaigning that traditional supporters of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have shifted to its side, boosting its chances of winning, the Samajwadi Party (SP) exuded confidence that people of all sections are with the party and 'netaji' as its late founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was popularly called. Even Congress has not fielded candidate this time.

The trends are clearly indicating that the SP has continued to defy the popularity of the BJP as it is set to retain the Mainpuri seat.

Story first published: Thursday, December 8, 2022, 15:29 [IST]