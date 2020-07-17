YouTube
    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS, Army Chief review security in Leh amid border row with China

    Leh, July 17: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Leh on Friday on a day-long visit to carry out a comprehensive review of the security scenario in the region in wake of the border row with China.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS, Army Chief review security in Leh amid border row with China
    Photo courtesy: Twitter@DefenceMinIndia

    Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army chief Gen M M Naravane are accompanying Singh on the visit. The defence minister visited Stakna forward areas after landing in Ladakh where the troops showed him paradropping skills of the armed forces.

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS, Army Chief review security in Leh amid border row with China
    Photo courtesy: Twitter@DefenceMinIndia

    His trip comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise visit to Ladakh on July 3 during which he also addressed troops and signalled the country's firmness in dealing with the India-China border row. Singh was originally scheduled to visit Ladakh on July 3 but the trip was deferred.

    Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for over eight weeks since May 5.

    The tension escalated manifold after the violent clashes in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed. However, following a series of diplomatic and military talks, the two sides began a mutual disengagement process on July 6 and withdrew troops from most of the friction points.

