Defence/ISI case: NIA raids suspect’s home

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 29: The National Investigation Agency conducted raids at the home of one Rajakbhai Kumbhar at Gujarat in connection with the Defence/ISI case that was originally reported in Uttar Pradesh.

During investigation, it was revealed that accused Md. Rashid was in contact with Defense/ISI handlers of Pakistan and had visited Pakistan twice. He had transmitted photographs of some sensitive and strategically important installations in India and also shared information about the movement of the armed forces with ISI handlers in Pakistan.

NIA charges 3 who worked for frontal outfits of naxals in Telangana

Investigation further revealed that suspect Rajakbhai Kumbhar had transferred an amount of Rs.5,000 through Paytm in the account of one Rizwan which was further handed over to the main accused Md. Rashid. This amount was remitted to accused Md. Rashid by

Rajakbhai Kumbhar on the directions of ISI agents in lieu of the information supplied by Md. Rashid to ISI agents.