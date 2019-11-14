  • search
Trending Sabarimala Verdict Maharashtra Supreme Court Delhi Air Quality
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Defamation case: Delhi HC stays bailable warrant against Tharoor

    By Vishal S
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 14: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the bailable warrant issued against senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in connection with scorpion remark in 2018 regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    In October last year, Shashi Tharoor had claimed that an unnamed RSS leader had compared Prime Minister Modi to "a scorpion sitting on a Shivling". He termed it an "extraordinarily striking metaphor".

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

    A Delhi court has issued a bailable warrant against Tharoor in a criminal defamation case filed by BJP leader Rajiv Babbar.

    Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Naveen Kumar Kashyap had issued the warrant against the Congress leader for November 27.

    The complaint was filed under sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    In 2018, speaking about his book "The Paradoxical Prime Minister" at the Bengaluru Literature Festival, Tharoor asserted that the "personality cult of Prime Minister Modi has not gone down well with the RSS and has been a cause of frustration within its ranks".

    More RAHUL GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi supreme court

    Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 17:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue